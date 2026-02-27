SHRC Rejects Sachin Waze’s Plea For Medicated Diet In Thane Central Prison

Ex Mumbai Police Officer Sachin Waze | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 26: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has rejected an application filed by suspended police officer Sachin Waze, who is currently lodged in Thane Central Prison in connection with his alleged involvement in the Antilia terror scare case, seeking a medicated diet for his diabetic condition.

SHRC rejects plea

The commission rejected the plea after jail authorities informed his wife, Mohini Waze, that he is being provided a balanced diet consisting of either poha, upma, or sheera every morning, along with 100 ml of milk and a banana.

The advocate appearing on behalf of Waze expressed dissatisfaction with the order, stating that her request to hear the prisoner was not accepted by the commission and that the application was disposed of solely on the basis of the jail authorities’ reply. According to the advocate, the jail authorities’ reply was nothing but a “tough pill to swallow.”

It is the case of the complainant that her husband, Sachin Waze, is lodged in Thane Central Prison and is a severe diabetic patient who has been advised a strict diabetic diet by doctors. It was submitted that he is being deprived of appropriate food, is starving, and that his medical condition is deteriorating. Under these circumstances, the complaint was filed before the commission.

Advocate alleges inadequate diet

Advocate Aarti Kalekar, appearing for Waze, stated that she had filed the application on behalf of Mohini Waze, contending that her husband is not being provided with the medicated diet required for a diabetic patient.

“The jail authorities in their reply have themselves admitted that they provide upma, sheera, or poha to him, but this is certainly not the diet of a person suffering from diabetes. He is not being provided with sugar-free food and has to share the same dietary plan allotted to a normal prisoner,” she said.

Advocate Kalekar also highlighted a recent incident in which Waze was allegedly provided with expired yoghurt, which caused a serious stomach infection and required him to be rushed to the prison hospital. She further stated that when Waze requested permission to speak with the jail superintendent to address the issue, prison officials refused.

“I had brought the same issue before the commission, but no opinion or order was passed on it. We were taken by surprise when the commission passed its order without hearing the prisoner’s plea in person through video conference and relied solely on the prison authorities’ reply. In my honest opinion, when the State is the custodian of a prisoner, any alleged violation of human rights calls for the complainant’s say, but has not been so in this case,” Advocate Kalekar said.

Prison authorities’ response

In its reply before the SHRC, the prison authorities submitted that a report dated January 27, 2026, prepared by the Superintendent of Thane Central Prison after due inquiry, stated that as per the Maharashtra Government Notification dated May 24, 2005, a regular diet is provided to all jail inmates.

In the morning, inmates are served tea and breakfast, including sheera, poha, or upma (any one of these items), along with 100 ml of milk and a banana. Lunch includes chapatti, dal, rice, and vegetables, including green vegetables.

The authorities further stated that inmates who are ill or physically weak are provided meals as per the advice of the medical officer. Under the “Facilities to Prisoners” Section – 1, Rule 47 of the statutory rules, inmates are permitted to access a canteen facility and may spend up to ₹10,000 from their private cash. The canteen offers around 650 items, including dry fruits, fruits, bakery products, milk products, as well as vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

The report further submitted that Waze is being provided food items from the jail canteen as per his demand. It stated that since he is suffering from diabetes, food is being provided as per the directions of the medical officer attached to the prison clinic.

The inmate has also filed applications before various courts where his matters are pending, seeking permission for specific eatables. Accordingly, such items are being provided to him in the morning, afternoon, and evening as per medical advice.

Commission’s observations

In its order, the commission stated that after hearing the learned advocate for the complainant and perusing the case papers, including the report submitted by the Superintendent of Thane Central Prison, it was noted that although the complainant claims that her husband is a diabetic patient, no medical documents were filed along with the complaint.

The commission observed that as per the prison’s report, necessary food is being provided in the morning, afternoon, and evening in accordance with the advice of the medical officer from Nair Hospital.

It further noted that food is being supplied as per the Maharashtra Government Notification dated May 24, 2005, and that due care is being taken of the complainant’s husband considering his diabetic condition.

