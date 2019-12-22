Netizens react hilariously to the narration of a video of two cruise ships colliding in Mexico

Two big cruise ships at the port of Mexico crashed into each other injuring six people on-board. Video of the incident which has been posted online is gathering shocking reactions from netizens.
According to the reports, the two cruise ships collided in the sea at Mexico's Caribbean resort of Cozumel due to rough sea conditions close to the resort port of Cozumel.
"Oh my God, look at that ship!" an onlooker can be heard saying in the video. The video is shared by the Twitter user Maddie Morris.
The crash happened on Friday, the footage of the collision, posted on social media, showed one liner hitting the edge of the other 952-foot-long vessel, wiping out its railings, windows and interiors. The collision left the people on-board and at the coast shocked and scared as the collision made loud sounds.
The video’s dramatic narration has netizens in splits, one Twitter user replied to the tweet saying, “ This narration and the “Holy Shizz’s” has brightened up my Friday!!!”
Another user was really impressed by the narration and said that they’d like to have Maddie document the user whenever they get stranded on an island or stuck in an elevator. The user wrote, “Most adorable commentary of the crash that I’ve come across. If I’m ever stuck on an elevator or stranded on an island, I’d like you there to document it. I suspect your vacation may be a little different than planned but I’m pretty sure you’ll have fun anywhere you go.”
Both ships belonged to Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator. The company said that one ship, the 3,000-passenger Carnival Glory, was moving into port when it clashed with the Carnival Legend, that can hold 2,000 travellers.
