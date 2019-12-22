Netizens react hilariously to the narration of a video of two cruise ships colliding in Mexico

Two big cruise ships at the port of Mexico crashed into each other injuring six people on-board. Video of the incident which has been posted online is gathering shocking reactions from netizens.

According to the reports, the two cruise ships collided in the sea at Mexico's Caribbean resort of Cozumel due to rough sea conditions close to the resort port of Cozumel.

"Oh my God, look at that ship!" an onlooker can be heard saying in the video. The video is shared by the Twitter user Maddie Morris.