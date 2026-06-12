Netanyahu Says Trump Urged Restraint After Iranian Missile Attack, Insists Israel Will Respond To Any Strike | File Pics

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed that US President Donald Trump urged him to limit Israel’s response following an Iranian missile attack, but stressed that Israel would retaliate against any attack on its territory regardless of casualties.

Speaking about a conversation with Trump, Netanyahu said the US president questioned whether the Iranian strike had resulted in any Israeli deaths.

“Trump asked me, ‘Did they kill any of your people?’” Netanyahu recalled.

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Netanyahu responded by rejecting the idea that Israel’s military response should depend solely on whether lives were lost.

“I am not prepared to accept an equation in which we respond only if people are killed. If they attack Israeli territory, I respond and strike back,” he said.

Addressing concerns about Israel’s relationship with its key ally, the United States, Netanyahu also sought to emphasise Israel’s independence in making security decisions.

“We are not subordinate to the Americans; we are their allies,” he told ministers, underscoring that while Israel values its strategic partnership with Washington, it retains the authority to determine its own response to security threats.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his longstanding commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, describing the objective as a cornerstone of both his political legacy and Israel's national security policy.

In a statement issued on June 12, Netanyahu underscored that countering Iran's nuclear ambitions remains among the foremost priorities of his government and vowed to continue efforts aimed at ensuring Tehran does not develop nuclear capabilities.

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'Iran Will Not Have Nuclear Weapons'

Reiterating a position he has maintained for years, Netanyahu declared, "As long as I am Prime Minister of Israel, Iran will not have nuclear weapons."

The Israeli leader characterised Iran as a direct threat to Israel's security and argued that sustained international pressure, coupled with diplomatic initiatives supported by Israel, had significantly impeded Tehran's nuclear progress.

Netanyahu contended that years of coordinated global opposition to Iran's nuclear programme have played a crucial role in preventing the country from obtaining atomic weapons that could endanger Israel's existence.

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Emphasises Alignment With Trump

Netanyahu also highlighted what he described as complete alignment with US President Donald Trump on the issue of Iran's nuclear programme.

"There is full agreement between me and President Trump on this issue," he said, stressing the continued strategic understanding between Israel and the United States despite recent discussions over how best to address Tehran's activities.

The remarks come amid ongoing deliberations over a possible diplomatic arrangement between Washington and Iran, a development that has sparked debate within Israel's political and security establishment.