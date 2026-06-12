'Caught Completely Off Guard': Netanyahu Blindsided As Trump Halts Iran Strikes, Pushes Surprise Deal- Reports | X (@WhiteHouse)

A dramatic new chapter has emerged in US-Israel relations after US President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled planned military strikes against Iran and announced that a diplomatic agreement with Tehran could be finalised within days, reportedly without informing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in advance.

According to reports, Netanyahu was completely blindsided by Trump's public declaration and learned of the development only after it was announced. The surprise move has exposed growing differences between Washington and Tel Aviv over how to deal with Iran and its nuclear ambitions.

Military Action Paused for Diplomacy

Trump revealed that he had halted scheduled strikes against Iranian targets after receiving indications that Iran's leadership had approved a framework for renewed negotiations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said discussions with Tehran had reached the highest levels of the Iranian leadership, prompting him to cancel the planned military operation.

The proposed framework reportedly includes an extension of the ceasefire, the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and a fresh round of negotiations focused on Iran's nuclear programme.

Trump later declared that the United States had effectively "ended the war with Iran" and claimed Tehran had agreed never to develop, acquire or pursue nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu Not Informed

The most striking aspect of the development was Israel's apparent exclusion from the decision-making process.

Reports indicated that Netanyahu received no advance warning before Trump made his announcement, despite Israel being one of Washington's closest allies and among the strongest advocates of maintaining military pressure on Iran.

Sources familiar with the matter said Israeli officials were caught by surprise as news of the proposed agreement spread publicly.

The episode has highlighted an increasingly visible shift in the balance of influence between the two allies, with Trump signalling that the United States will chart its own course on Iran policy regardless of Israeli objections.

Israel Welcomes Goals, Questions Process

Following Trump's announcement, Israel's Prime Minister's Office issued a carefully worded response.

While expressing appreciation for Trump's commitment to ensuring that any final agreement addresses Iran's nuclear programme, missile capabilities and support for regional proxy groups, Israeli officials stopped short of endorsing the diplomatic process.

The statement emphasised expectations that any eventual agreement would require the removal of enriched nuclear material, the dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, restrictions on missile production and an end to Tehran's support for militant organisations across the region.

Netanyahu's Longstanding Skepticism

For months, Netanyahu has argued that Iran uses negotiations as a delaying tactic while continuing to strengthen its military capabilities and regional influence.

Israeli officials have consistently maintained that sustained military pressure is the most effective way to force meaningful concessions from Tehran.

Reports suggested that Netanyahu had personally urged Trump to proceed with the planned strikes rather than pause military operations in favour of diplomacy. During recent discussions, he reportedly warned that Iran was engaging in diplomatic "foot-dragging" and should not be trusted.

Growing Friction Between Trump and Netanyahu

The Iran dispute is the latest sign of growing tensions between Trump and Netanyahu.

While both leaders continue to publicly describe each other as close allies, disagreements have increasingly surfaced over regional strategy.

One major source of friction has been Israel's military operations in Lebanon. Trump reportedly became frustrated that Israeli actions against Hezbollah were complicating broader diplomatic efforts involving Iran and several Gulf states.

The disagreements reportedly led to heated exchanges between the two leaders, with Trump later acknowledging that he had been irritated by Israel's continued military campaigns.

Although both leaders have publicly downplayed the disputes, recent developments suggest that strategic differences are becoming harder to conceal.

'I Call the Shots'

The clearest indication of the evolving relationship came when Trump dismissed suggestions that Netanyahu could derail a potential US-Iran agreement.

In a recent interview, Trump stated that the United States would determine the course of negotiations.

"He won't have any choice. I call the shots. He doesn't call the shots," Trump said.

The remark underscored Washington's intention to pursue diplomacy with Tehran on its own terms, even if Israel remains unconvinced.

Iran Yet to Confirm Breakthrough

Despite Trump's optimistic statements, Tehran has not confirmed that a final agreement has been reached.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei dismissed reports of a completed deal as speculation and stressed that Iran had not made a final decision on any agreement.

While acknowledging that mediation efforts involving Qatar and Pakistan remain active, Baghaei accused Washington of repeatedly changing its negotiating positions.

Iran has continued to insist that it will not compromise on what it considers its core national interests and red lines.

What Happens Next?

Trump has indicated that a memorandum of understanding could be signed in Europe within days, with Vice President JD Vance expected to lead the American delegation.

If successful, the agreement could mark a major diplomatic breakthrough and reshape regional dynamics in the Middle East.

However, with Iran yet to formally endorse the framework and Israel openly sceptical of negotiations, significant hurdles remain.

For now, one thing is clear: Trump's surprise decision not only halted a potential military confrontation with Iran but also left one of America's closest allies scrambling to respond to a diplomatic initiative it never saw coming.