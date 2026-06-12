'As Long As I Am Prime Minister, Iran Will Not Have Nuclear Weapons': Netanyahu Reaffirms Hardline Stance | X - @netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again declared that Iran will never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons while he remains in office, describing the issue as a central mission of his political career and Israel's national security strategy.

In a strongly worded statement posted on June 12, Netanyahu said preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear capabilities remains one of his government's top priorities and pledged to continue opposing Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

'Iran Will Not Have Nuclear Weapons'

"As long as I am Prime Minister of Israel, Iran will not have nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said, reiterating a position he has championed for decades.

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The Israeli leader argued that Iran poses an existential threat to the Jewish state and claimed that years of international pressure and diplomatic efforts led by Israel had significantly slowed Tehran's nuclear progress.

According to Netanyahu, sustained global opposition to Iran's nuclear programme has prevented the country from acquiring atomic weapons that could threaten Israel's existence.

Emphasises Alignment With Trump

Netanyahu also stressed that he and US President Donald Trump remain fully aligned on the objective of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear-armed state.

"There is full agreement between me and President Trump on this issue," he said, highlighting continued strategic cooperation between Israel and the United States despite recent differences over the approach towards Tehran.

The statement comes amid ongoing discussions surrounding a potential diplomatic framework between Washington and Iran, which has generated debate within Israeli political and security circles.

A Campaign Spanning More Than Three Decades

The Israeli Prime Minister portrayed himself as one of the longest-serving international opponents of Iran's nuclear programme, claiming he has spent more than 30 years warning world leaders about the risks posed by Tehran's ambitions.

Netanyahu argued that his efforts on the global stage helped mobilise international pressure, sanctions, and diplomatic action aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear activities.

He suggested that without those efforts, Iran could have developed nuclear weapons years ago.

National Security at the Centre of Leadership

Framing the issue as a matter of national survival, Netanyahu said Iran continues to seek the destruction of Israel and vowed to dedicate his leadership to preventing that outcome.

"I dedicate my life to preventing them from doing so," he said.

The remarks reinforce Netanyahu's longstanding position that Israel must maintain a firm posture toward Iran and preserve all options necessary to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons capabilities.

Renewed Focus on Iran

Netanyahu's comments come at a time of heightened attention on Iran's nuclear programme and broader regional tensions in the Middle East.

While diplomatic efforts continue, Israel has repeatedly maintained that any future agreement must effectively prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and address concerns over its missile programme and regional activities.

The latest statement signals that regardless of ongoing negotiations, Netanyahu intends to keep opposition to Iran's nuclear ambitions at the centre of Israel's security policy.