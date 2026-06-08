 Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Says Israel Carried Out 'Historic Strikes' To Thwart Nuclear Threat | Video
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Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Says Israel Carried Out 'Historic Strikes' To Thwart Nuclear Threat | Video

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel carried out “historic strikes” overnight to prevent a potential nuclear threat, reiterating that Iran will not get nuclear weapons. He claimed Iran and Hezbollah planned coordinated attacks, including an invasion of the Galilee and massive rocket fire, but said Israel is stronger and continues operations as its campaign is not over.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Monday, June 08, 2026, 09:28 PM IST
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Says Israel Carried Out 'Historic Strikes' To Thwart Nuclear Threat | Video
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu | X - @netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on June 8 (IST) that Israel conducted what he described as “historic strikes” overnight aimed at preventing a potential nuclear attack against Israel.

Reiterating his long-standing position, Netanyahu declared that Iran would not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, framing the military action as part of Israel’s broader security doctrine. He also claimed that Iran had been weakened and that Israel’s operational capabilities had strengthened significantly.

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He further alleged that Iran and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah had coordinated hostile plans against Israel, including an attempted large-scale incursion into northern Israel and a missile offensive involving tens of thousands of rockets.

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According to Netanyahu, Hezbollah had planned to “invade the Galilee” using thousands of fighters while simultaneously launching extensive rocket attacks targeting Israeli cities. He said Israel was continuing operations to dismantle militant infrastructure along its security zones.

“Our campaign against them is not yet over,” Netanyahu stated, adding that Israel would persist in its efforts to counter perceived threats from both Iran and Hezbollah.

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