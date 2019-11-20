Nepali journalist gets 1-hour jail for publishing ‘twisted’ news

Kathmandu: A Nepal court on Tuesday sentenced a journalist to a symbolic one hour jail term and slapped a fine of Rupee 1 on him for "sensationalising" the rape of a minor girl and publishing "twisted" news of the incident.

Journalist Khem Bhandari, who works in a newspaper, denied the charges and claimed that he has done nothing wrong. Kanchanpur district court convicted Bhandari in a defamation case after finding him guilty of "sensationalising" the rape and murder of a 13-yearold girl last year and "publishing twisted news" of the incident, police said here.

He was sentenced to one hour jail term and Re 1 fine was slapped on him, they said. Police arrested Bhandari from Kanchanpur district court premises shortly after the verdict was announced and released him an hour later, charging Re 1 as fine. The minor girl was abducted and raped last year in Kanchanpur district. The culprit is yet to be arrested.