VIDEO: Donald Trump Replaces Joe Biden's Portrait With 'Autopen' At White House's Presidential Walk Of Fame | X/@AmericaPapaBear

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, September 24, unveiled a “Presidential Walk of Fame” at the White House. However, he caught everyone's attention by replacing former President Joe Biden’s portrait with a photograph of an autopen machine signing the Democrat’s name.

The move was a pointed jab at his predecessor, whom Trump has repeatedly accused of relying on the device to conceal cognitive decline, despite no evidence supporting the claim.

Presidential Walk of Fame Display

The portraits, arranged chronologically along the West Wing colonnade beside the Rose Garden, feature past presidents in gold frames. When the camera reaches Biden’s spot, it shows the autopen image instead of his likeness.

Sharing a video of the display on X, Trump’s communications advisor Margo Martin wrote, “The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade. Wait for it…”

Trump, whose own portraits as the 45th and 47th president flank Biden’s position, previewed the display earlier in an interview with the conservative Daily Caller, saying, “We put up a picture of the autopen.”

Have a look at the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The autopen portrait will be visible to guests attending a dinner in the Rose Garden later on Wednesday, where Trump has recently replaced the lawn with a stone patio. Critics said that previous administrations have also used the autopen to sign official documents, and a Republican-led House committee is currently investigating its use under Biden.

Trump’s White House Renovations and Criticism of Biden

The snub represents Trump’s most conspicuous effort to mock Biden since returning to office. The 79-year-old president frequently criticises the 82-year-old Biden on issues including inflation, immigration, and international conflicts such as Ukraine and Gaza. At the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday, he again launched attacks against his predecessor in front of world leaders.

Trump has also reshaped the White House according to his preferences, covering the Oval Office in gold accents, installing large flagpoles on the lawns, moving Barack Obama’s portrait, and hanging multiple portraits of himself. A new ballroom is also under construction as part of ongoing renovations.