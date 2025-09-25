Handler Ryan Easley Fatally 'Mauled' By Tiger In Oklahoma; PETA Blames 'Abuse & Captivity' Of Wild Animal | VIDEO | YouTube Screengrab

Oklahoma: A tiger fatally mauled its handler, Ryan Easley, 37, during a demonstration at the Growler Pines Preserve, a private facility hosting retired circus tigers, in Oklahoma, US.

Easley, a former associate of imprisoned zoo owner and Netflix personality Joe Exotic, had handled the animal since it was a cub. The attack, which occurred near the end of a show, left Easley with fatal bites to his neck and shoulder.

In an interview with NewsNation, wildlife biologist and TV host Forrest Galante, who has decades of experience with apex predators, said the tiger did not act out of malice. “I can tell you without any doubt that the tiger did not attack him maliciously or attack him viciously. It was simply a mistake,” Galante told the broadcaster. He added that large cats, even when hand-reared, remain unpredictable, and one poorly placed bite from a 500-pound predator can be fatal.

“A cat can be sweet one moment and swipe out of agitation or boredom. With a tiger, that can be fatal. I’m certain this tiger didn’t want to kill Ryan. It was just a cat being a cat,” he said.

He added that the predator instincts of large cats make them inherently risky to handle. “These accidents happen around big cats, which is why so many institutions are against hands-on work with them,” He added that Easley's father, too, described the attack as a “love bite.”

Galante also said that such incidents underline the dangers of keeping wild animals in captivity. “Even though I do think the cats tend to enjoy that behavioural enrichment and that connection with people, it never really is safe,” he said.

The biologist further said that these animals’ natural instincts and predator behaviour cannot be fully controlled, making close human interaction inherently risky. He added that the tiger’s behaviour was a reflection of "natural instincts, not aggression".

Peta blames Easley's mistreatment of the animal

PETA reacted to the incident by condemning Easley’s treatment of the tigers in his care. In a video posted on X, the organisation described Easley as an abuser, saying, “Tiger abuser Ryan Easley was fatally attacked by a tiger during a show in front of his family and onlookers. When wild animals are caged, beaten, and denied freedom, tragedy is inevitable. This cycle of suffering must end!” The video also called for the closure of roadside zoos and relocation of captive animals to accredited sanctuaries to ensure their welfare.

Animal activists say that the incident demonstrates the risks faced by both humans and wild animals when natural behaviour is suppressed and animals are confined.

The future of the tiger involved in the attack remains uncertain, with authorities yet to determine whether it will be euthanised or rehomed to a safer, more natural environment.