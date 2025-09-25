 EAM S Jaishankar Meets Italian Counterpart Antonio Tajani On UNGA Sidelines
The meeting was focused on recent developments in the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific region. Both ministers also reviewed the growing strength of India-Italy bilateral ties.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 10:56 PM IST
article-image
New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) met Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

In a post on social media, Jaishankar said he was "pleased to meet" Tajani and underlined that the two sides discussed key regional and global issues alongside cooperation between New Delhi and Rome.

"Pleased to meet DPM & FM @Antonio_Tajani of Italy this morning in New York. We discussed the developments in the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Ukraine & Indo-Pacific. Also, the progress in our bilateral ties, " EAM wrote in an X post.

India and Italy elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership during Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visit to New Delhi in March 2023. Since then, the two countries have expanded cooperation in defence, trade, clean energy, and education.

Earlier, speaking at the annual Observer Research Foundation (ORF) Online panel discussion in New York on the theme 'The Heart of Development: Aid, Trade & Technology', Jaishankar called for South-South cooperation amid global uncertainty.

He also shared insightful perspectives on navigating global uncertainty, highlighting four key trends: interconnected growth drivers of self-reliance, technology adoption, multipolarity, and South-South cooperation, which are mutually reinforcing and shaping a new global landscape; evolving global workforce by adapting to contemporary needs, reflecting shifts in skills, mobility, and digital capabilities.

At the UNGA, Jaishankar is holding a series of meetings with counterparts from across the world to push India's diplomatic priorities and highlight New Delhi's support for the Global South.

The two leaders earlier held bilateral talks when Tajani visited India this year in April to strengthen the partnership between the two nations.

