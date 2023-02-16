Nepal MP's mother dies from burns after an LPG cylinder explosion, minister to be flown to Mumbai for treatment |

At their Kathmandu home, a gas cylinder explosion severely burned Nepalese MP Chandra Bhandari and his mother. Hari Kala Bhandari, the lawmaker's mother, passed away from her wounds on Thursday morning, although he will be flown to Mumbai for additional care, the MP's office announced.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“The condition isn't good, Bhandari needs to be taken to a hospital specialised in burns outside the country as treatment is not possible here,” Kirtipur Burns Hospital, said in a statement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The MP is scheduled to be flown to Mumbai per the hospital's advice. At the National Burns Hospital in Navi Mumbai, he will continue to receive therapy.

An explosion caused by an LPG gas leak injured Bhandari and his mother. While Bhandari only had 25% of his body burned, his mother had roughly 80% of her body burned.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)