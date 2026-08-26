 Nepal Flash Floods: Terrifying Video Shows Massive Waters Sweeping Through Town
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Nepal Flash Floods: Terrifying Video Shows Massive Waters Sweeping Through Town

A terrifying video shows flash floodwaters surging through Nepal’s Rasuwa district, sending residents fleeing as vehicles, homes and property were swept away. The disaster, suspected to have been triggered by an earthquake-induced avalanche, affected the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river areas. More than 50 people have died, hundreds remain missing and 105 Indian nationals are unaccounted for.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Wednesday, August 26, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
Nepal Flash Floods: Terrifying Video Shows Massive Waters Sweeping Through Town
Nepal Flash Floods: Terrifying Video Shows Massive Waters Sweeping Through Town | X @RShivshankar & @iNikhilsaini

A terrifying video showing the moment flash flood waters surged through parts of Nepal has surfaced online, capturing scenes of panic as residents scrambled to escape the rapidly advancing waters.

The footage, filmed from inside a bus, possibly a school bus, shows passengers appearing alarmed as floodwaters sweep through the area. Several people can be heard screaming and seen fleeing on foot, while others use scooters to get away from the advancing water and debris.

The flooding struck the Bhote Koshi River area in Rasuwa district along the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday, unleashing a massive surge of water and debris that damaged settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.

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Earthquake-Triggered Avalanche Suspected Behind Flash Floods

Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said a preliminary assessment indicated that an earthquake in the Himalayan region triggered an avalanche, which subsequently unleashed flash floods into the valleys below, causing widespread destruction.

Flash Flood Strikes Bhote Koshi River

The flash flood struck the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am local time. Authorities said the sudden surge appeared to have come from the direction of the Chinese side of the border before rushing downstream.

The hardest-hit areas included Timure and Syafrubesi in Rasuwa district. As the floodwaters moved downstream, they entered the Trishuli River and affected Nuwakot and other neighbouring areas.

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Vehicles, Homes Swept Away By Powerful Floodwaters

The powerful current swept away vehicles, homes, commercial goods and other property, forcing residents in several communities to flee to safer areas.

Death Toll Rises As Rescue Operations Continue

The scale of the disaster remained unclear as rescue teams struggled to reach areas cut off by damaged roads and floodwaters. According to Nepal News, eight bodies had been recovered from Nuwakot and Dhading, while the overall death toll had risen to over 50. Authorities warned that the number of casualties could rise as rescue operations continue.

Authorities said more than 50 people had been confirmed dead in the disaster, while hundreds remained unaccounted for, including 105 Indian nationals.

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The disaster also affected areas across the border. Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that a mudslide originating on the Nepali side of the Himalayas reached Gyirong County in Tibet.

With roads and bridges damaged and several areas inaccessible, rescue and relief operations are continuing as authorities assess the full extent of the destruction.

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