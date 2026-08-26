Nepal Flash Floods: Earthquake-Triggered Avalanche Likely Cause Of Tragedy That Claimed 16 Lives |

Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said a preliminary assessment indicates that an earthquake in the Himalayan region triggered an avalanche, which then unleashed flash floods into the valleys below, causing widespread destruction along the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday.

The disaster struck the Bhote Koshi River area in Rasuwa district, with the sudden surge of water and debris sweeping through settlements, damaging roads, bridges and hydropower facilities. At least 16 people have been confirmed dead, while hundreds remain unaccounted for, including 105 Indian nationals, according to Nepal's tourism authorities.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that a mudslide originating on the Nepali side of the Himalayas also reached Gyirong County in Tibet.

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Flash Flood Sweeps Through Bhote Koshi River

The flash flood struck the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am local time. Authorities said the sudden surge appeared to have come from the direction of the Chinese side of the border before rushing downstream.

The flooding caused severe destruction in Rasuwa district, particularly in the areas around Timure and Syafrubesi. As the floodwater travelled further downstream, it entered the Trishuli River and affected Nuwakot and other neighbouring areas.

The force of the water swept away vehicles, homes, commercial goods and other property, leaving residents in several communities scrambling for safety.

According to Nepal News, eight bodies had been recovered from Nuwakot and Dhading, while the overall death toll had risen to at least 16. The number of casualties could increase as rescue personnel reach areas that remain inaccessible because of damaged roads and floodwaters.

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60 Houses Swept Away, Bridges Damaged

The disaster has caused extensive damage to homes and critical infrastructure in Rasuwa and Nuwakot.

Around 60 houses near Trishuli Bazaar in Nuwakot were reportedly washed away. Two bridges spanning the Trishuli River were also damaged or destroyed, further complicating access to affected areas and hampering rescue operations.

Several key hydropower and electricity installations were also hit. Six major facilities, including the Rasuwagadhi, Chilime, Trishuli 3A and Devighat projects, reportedly suffered damage.

Roads, marketplaces, police posts and other public infrastructure have also been affected by the sudden flooding.