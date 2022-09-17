Nepal: 13 dead, 10 missing due to landslides in Achham, rescue op underway | Representative

At least 13 people lost their lives, 10 are missing from various parts of Far West Nepal's Achham District due to landslides on Saturday, the Deputy Chief District officer Dipesh Rijal said.

He also informed that 10 people are rescued so far from the site.

In the wake of the calamity, the Home Minister has ordered to deploy choppers for immediate search and rescue operation.

Further details are awaited.

