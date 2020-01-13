Nepal: 10 one-horned rhinos dead in last six months

Kathmandu: At least 10 one-horned rhinos have died in the last six months in Nepal's Chitwan National Park and the buffer zone of the forest area, officials said on Monday.

In the latest incident, a rhino was found dead close to the Bhaluwai river in Madi area.

All the animals have died of natural causes.

The Chitwan National Park dispatched a team for conducting postmortem, its information officer Gopal Ghimire said.

Forty-three rhinos died from natural causes in 2019.

Nepal is home to 645 rhinos, according to the latest census and the CNP alone houses 605 of them.