NATO is afraid of confrontation with Russia, no longer insisting on membership: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

In another apparent nod aimed at placating Moscow, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is no longer pressing for NATO membership. This was was one of Russia's stated reasons for invading its neighbour Ukraine.

"I have cooled down regarding this question a long time ago after we understood that ... NATO is not prepared to accept Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in an interview aired Monday night on ABC News, reported AFP. "The alliance is afraid of controversial things, and confrontation with Russia," he added.

Referring to NATO membership, Zelenskyy said that he does not want to be president of a "country which is begging something on its knees."

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Zelenskyy evoked British wartime leader Winston Churchill as he told the UK Parliament that his country would fight Russia's invasion to the end in Ukraine's cities, fields and riverbanks.

Zelenskyy told British lawmakers "we will not give up and we will not lose," in a speech that evoked Churchill's stirring "never surrender" speech during the darkest days of World War II.

Speaking by video from Ukraine to a packed House of Commons chamber, Zelenskyy urged Britain to increase sanctions on Russia and to recognize Russia as "a terrorist country." Tuesday's address was the first time a foreign leader was allowed to speak in the House of Commons. Screens and simultaneous translation headsets were set up in the House of Commons so lawmakers could hear him.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 11:52 PM IST