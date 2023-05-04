Napoleon Bonaparte Death Anniversary: Last words & quotes by the leader who rose to prominence during French Revolution

Napoleon, a celebrated military genius, became an integral part of France’s legacy.

Napoleon was born on the island of Corsica and he supported the French Revolution in 1789 while serving in the French army. He is best known for his contributions to the land and saving the governing French Directory by firing on royalist insurgents.

His Napoleonic Code defined civil law across large parts of the world, introduced higher education, tax, road and sewer systems and he set up the Banque de France.

At 51, on 5 May 1821, Napoleon Bonaparte died in a surprisingly small bed surrounded by his French coterie in exile in a damp. Even centuries later, his death remains an unresolved mystery.

His last words, uttered shortly before he expired around 5.59pm local time were relayed back: “La France, l’armée, tête d’armée, Joséphine …” (France, the army, head of the army, Joséphine).

Marking his death anniversary, here are some quotes attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte

“History is written by the winners.”

“The world suffers a lot. Not because the violence of bad people. But because of the silence of the good people.”

“Imagination governs the world.”

“If I had to choose a religion, the sun as the universal giver of life would be my god.”

“The reason most people fail instead of succeed is they trade what they want most for what they want at the moment.”

“He who fears being conquered is sure of defeat.”

