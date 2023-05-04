Karl Marx Birth Anniversary: 10 quotes by the Father of Communism |

Karl Marx was a German philosopher and sociologist who influenced people around the world, and is remembered even after centuries ahead of his birth on May 5, 1818. He breathed his last on March 14, 1883.

Called a 'socialist revolutionary' by many, Marx worked in collaboration with Friedrich Engels, publishing his research and ideas. Marx is perhaps best known for creating The Communist Manifesto in 1848 -- a pamphlet that has since inspired the thought processes of millions across the world. Another work of significance was the multi-volume Das Kapital.

On his birth anniversary, read some quotes attributed to Karl Marx

1. Reason has always existed, but not always in a reasonable form.

2. Democracy is the road to socialism.

3. Workers of the world unite; you have nothing to lose but your chains.

4. The only antidote to mental suffering is physical pain

5. Necessity is blind until it becomes conscious. Freedom is the consciousness of necessity.

6. From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.

7. The production of too many useful things results in too many useless people.

8. History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce.

9. Last words are for fools who haven't said enough.

10. The philosophers have only interpreted the world, in various ways. The point, however, is to change it.