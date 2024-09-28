 Myanmar's Navy Seizes 1.478 Million Stimulant Tablets Valued At $1.04 Million
The narcotics were confiscated in Kyaukphyu township of Rakhine state on Monday after local authorities, including Myanmar navy personnel, intercepted a motorboat, reports Xinhua, quoting the state-run daily The Mirror.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 04:07 PM IST
Representational Image

Yangon: Myanmar's naval authorities have seized 1.478 million stimulant tablets in western Myanmar's Rakhine state, local media reported on Saturday, citing the police sources.

About The Seizure

The narcotics are approximately valued at over 2.2 billion kyats (about US$1.04 million), the report added. Investigations showed that the drugs were transported from Shan state to the Yangon region and were then enroute to Rakhine state via waterway. The suspects were charged under the country's laws and further investigations are underway, it added. --IANS int/rs/sd

