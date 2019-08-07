Muslim rights activists hold protest over Kashmir in US

Washington: Muslim rights activists, including members of the Pakistani-American community, held demonstrations outside the Indian Embassy here to protest against scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian government on Monday abolished Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Article 370 granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and allowed it to have its own flag and constitution, among other rights. Muslim activists also held demonstration outside the Indian Consulate in Chicago.