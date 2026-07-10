'Mr India': PM Modi Dominates Front Pages Of Australian Newspapers Following Landmark Visit |

Melbourne: A day after his landmark visit to Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to dominate headlines across Australian newspapers, with one columnist hailing him as "Mr India" and major publications spotlighting his productive talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The strategic momentum of the bilateral visit created an unprecedented splash across the Australian press, framing the diplomatic engagements as a major media event.

This coverage was led by The Australian newspaper, which dedicated its front page to PM Modi's visit with the headline, "Modi comes bearing gifts on trade, defence."

Capturing the sheer momentum of the bilateral synergy, a columnist in the same newspaper wrote about the visit under the headline, "PM's all the way with Mr India."

The editorial spotlight burned just as brightly elsewhere, showing the widespread interest in the bilateral relationship.

Another leading Australian publication, The Age, featured PM Modi's visit on its front page with a three-word headline in bold, "Albanese's Modi Operandi."

Beyond the media frenzy, the high-level engagements delivered substantial geopolitical dividends. PM Modi's visit saw India and Australia announce deeper cooperation in areas including uranium exports, renewable energy, critical minerals and green hydrogen.

In what is being viewed as a major strategic milestone within these sectors, Australia and India reached an agreement to allow Australian uranium exports to India for peaceful nuclear energy use.

The deal aims to support India's plans to expand its nuclear energy capacity while giving Australia another market for its resources sector.

Underscoring this consensus, "Australia and India are close partners and even closer friends," PM Albanese said after finalising the agreement in Melbourne.

Steering the conversation towards an ambitious economic future on the back of this agreement, PM Modi said the partnership between the two countries offered "historic opportunities" and encouraged Australian businesses to invest in India's infrastructure, including roads, ports and rail projects.

The corporate sector responded swiftly to the diplomatic warmth with hard capital. Australia's largest pension fund, AustralianSuper, also announced an additional 500 million Australian Dollar (AUD) investment in India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund.

This financial synergy highlighted the profound cultural and emotional alignment between the two democracies, which was a recurring theme throughout the bilateral interactions.

During the visit, PM Albanese called PM Modi a "living bridge" between Australia and India, saying his leadership had helped reshape economic ties between the two countries.

This unique connection was on full display as PM Modi also addressed a large gathering of the Indian diaspora in Melbourne, where thousands welcomed him with chants of "Modi, Modi".

Reflecting on the journey of their diplomatic partnership, he said his third visit to Australia as Prime Minister showed the growing strength of India-Australia relations.

Following the high-profile engagements in Melbourne, Prime Minister Modi has emplaned for New Zealand before returning to India.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)