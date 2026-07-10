PM Narendra Modi Visits MCG During Australia Visit, Highlights India’s 2036 Olympics Bid & Welcomes BBL Opener In Chennai | Video | X / @MEAIndia

Melbourne: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground stadium on the final day of his three-day visit to Australia, where he said that India is striving to host the 2036 Olympics and expressed delight over Chennai hosting the opening fixture of the Big Bash League 2026-27 edition.

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Earlier in the day, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that the BBL 2026-27 season will begin in India, with Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium set to host the opening fixture in December. The announcement was made alongside PM Modi in a joint statement. Cricket Australia later confirmed that the Melbourne Renegades will face the Perth Scorchers in the historic season opener on December 12. The match will be the first BBL fixture to be played outside Australia.

During his speech at the MCG, PM Modi said that with India set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the country is also pursuing its bid for the 2036 Olympics. He also welcomed Chennai hosting the opening match of the 2026-27 Big Bash League season, saying staging sporting events in India ensures massive reach and viewership.

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"India is set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030. We are also striving to host the Olympics in India in 2036. Brisbane will host the Olympics in 2032. Sports infrastructure will be developed on a mega scale to host these global events... I am delighted that a Big Bash League match will be held in Chennai, India. For any sporting league, hosting an event in India guarantees extensive reach and viewership," he said.

PM Modi said the MCG evokes two emotions for Indians -- the excitement of an India vs Australia contest and the realisation that cricket is a shared passion connecting both nations. He added that the sport has strengthened his friendship with Australian PM Albanese, serving as a natural bridge between the two leaders.

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"Stepping into the MCG evokes two simultaneous emotions for any Indian. First, the thrill of an India-Australia match and second, the realisation that, in both our nations, cricket is not merely a sport but a shared passion. Yet, today, there is no pressure of a 'last-over finish.' Instead, there is only the joy of the game, the warmth of our friendship, and the energy of future champions," he said.

PM Modi said cricket has been a natural link between him and Albanese, recalling their visits to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2023.

"Whenever I have had the chance to meet my friend Prime Minister Albanese, cricket has served as a natural connecting point between us. We visited the stadium together in Ahmedabad, and being here today, I can truly feel the sporting spirit--especially with legends like Steve Waugh and Lisa Sthalekar present among us," he said.

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Albanese, on the other hand, welcomed PM Modi to the MCG, highlighting the historic India-Australia cricket rivalry and the record-breaking attendance during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. He also acknowledged cricket legends Lisa Sthalekar and Steve Waugh, praising their contributions to the sport.

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"Prime Minister Modi, welcome back to the sacred turf of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the birthplace of Test Cricket, the home of Australian rules football and the scene of so many famous contests between Australia and India. Just two years ago, Australian and Indian fans broke an attendance record that was 90 years old. Over five days, 3,70,000 people came through these gates to watch the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar series. That is the passion and the respect between our rivalry. It is a great honour to be joined here by two legends of Australian cricket who are both admired and revered in India too. Lisa Sthalekar and Steve Waugh," he said.

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Albanese said the upcoming decade presents a major opportunity for India and Australia to strengthen sporting ties, with India hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, Australia hosting the 2032 Olympics, and India pursuing its 2036 Olympic bid. He added that the nations will continue to share friendly rivalries, competitive contests, and greater cooperation across sports.

"With India hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, Australia hosting the 2032 Olympics and India bidding for the 2036 Olympics, which I'm certain Australia will support, there is a decade of opportunity ahead of us for more friendly rivalry, serious contests and increased cooperation right across the board," Albanese said.

Notably, PM Modi, alongside Albanese, also visited the Shane Warne Stand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

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Albanese and PM Modi also unveiled the Roadmap on Sport Cooperation, aimed at strengthening sporting ties between Australia and India, according to a media release.

The initiative combines Australia's expertise in hosting major sporting events with India's growing ambitions in the sector, while opening new avenues for trade, tourism, and investment. It outlines key areas of collaboration, including capacity building, sports science and technology research, as well as industry and investment.

The Roadmap is expected to deepen cooperation in staging major international sporting events, with Australia preparing to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games and India gearing up for the landmark centenary edition of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

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PM Modi said the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap will expand cooperation beyond cricket, focusing on areas such as sports training, science, and technology to strengthen the partnership between the two nations both on and off the field.

"It gives me great pleasure to launch the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap today alongside Prime Minister Albanese. Through this initiative, we will strengthen cooperation not only in cricket but across other sports as well. We will move forward together in areas such as sports training, sports science, and technology, strengthening our partnership both on and off the field," PM Modi said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)