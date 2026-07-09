'Explosions At Terror Bases Echoed Worldwide': PM Modi On Operation Sindoor In Australia - VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted India's growing global stature and defence capabilities, citing the success of Operation Sindoor as a symbol of the country's resolve against terrorism while addressing the Indian community in Melbourne during his Australia visit.

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Referring to India's recent counter-terror operation, Modi said the world had witnessed the country's military strength during Operation Sindoor. "You must have seen the demonstration in Operation Sindoor. The explosions were taking place at terrorist bases, and their echoes were heard across the world. Did you feel proud on the action taken against terrorist camps?" he asked, drawing applause from the audience.

Operation Sindoor and India's rise

The Prime Minister said the past 12 years had transformed "Make in India" into a global brand, with Indian-made mobile phones, automobiles and defence equipment gaining recognition across international markets. He asserted that India's defence sector today represents both capability and credibility on the global stage.

Modi also highlighted India's scientific achievements, recalling the Chandrayaan mission's successful landing near the Moon's south pole, a feat achieved by no other country. He said India was now preparing for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission and was working towards establishing its own space station.

Diaspora praised for strengthening ties

Addressing the Indian diaspora, Modi said Indians living in Australia continued to remain emotionally connected to their homeland despite the geographical distance. He noted that while they were contributing to Australia's growth through their hard work, they closely followed India's progress and development.

Recalling his first visit to Australia as Prime Minister in 2014 after a gap of 28 years by an Indian premier, Modi said this was now his third visit in 12 years, describing it as a "hat-trick" that reflected the growing strength of India-Australia ties. He also praised Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for his popularity among the Indian community.

Modi arrived in Australia on Wednesday after concluding his visit to Indonesia, where India signed several agreements covering agriculture, defence and cooperation on the BrahMos cruise missile system. He is scheduled to travel to New Zealand on Friday before returning to India.