 Moscow Concert Hall Attack: From Hairdresser To Factory Worker, Here Are 4 Suspects Of Shooting Massacre
The Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the shooting carnage that claimed the lives of 137 people, including three children.

Updated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
From left to right: Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Saidakrom Rachabalizoda, Shamsiddin Fariduni and Muhammadsobir Fayzov |

Russia on Sunday charged four suspects allegedly involved in the March 22 Crocus City Hall attack in the outskirts of Moscow. The Islamic State group had claimed the responsibility of the shooting carnage that claimed the lives of 137 people, including three children; and at least 154 people were injured.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Following the court proceedings, the suspects were remanded into pre-trial custody until May 22.

Who are the Crocus City Hall attack suspects?

The suspects were produced before Moscow's Basmanny District Court in severely bruised state. The court identified and formally charged them. The individuals are Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev; Saidakrami Rachabalizoda; 25-year-old Shamsidin Fariduni; and 19-year-old Mukhammadsobir Faizov. Of these, Mirzoyev and Rachabalizoda confessed to have been involved in the attack, the Associated Press reported, citing court authorities.

Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev: An immigrant from Tajikistan, 32-year-old Mirzoyev overstayed his work visa in Russia. He is reportedly a father of four young children.

Saidakrom Rachabalizoda: Born in Tajikistan, 28-year-old Rachabalizoda was born in Tajikistan. He currently resides in Moscow, and his exact role in the attack is under investigation.

Shamsiddin Fariduni: The father of an eight-month-old baby, 24-year-old Fariduni worked as a factory worker before his alleged involvement in the Crocus City Hall attack. Like others, Fariduni was also born in Tajikistan.

Muhammadsobir Fayzov: The youngest among the suspect, Fayzov, born in 2004, had previously worked at a barbershop in Russian city of Ivanovo, where he holds registration. He was apprehended in the Bryansk region. He was wheeled into court on a stretcher, presumably due to injuries sustained during the his arrest.

Putin Elected As Russian President For 5th Time; Says, 'People Are Source Of Power In Russia' In...
article-image

The Islamic State terror group claimed the responsibility for the attack. However, none of the Russian officials acknowledged the claim and rather claimed that the attack was perpetrated by Ukraine. On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected Russia's claims.

