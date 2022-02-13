Morocco, Isreal calls on citizens to leave Ukraine; Turkey issues travel warning amid escalating tensions

Morocco and Isreal has urged its citizens to leave Ukraine amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

In light of the current situation and for their own safety, Moroccan citizens in Ukraine are asked to leave through the available commercial flights, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement released by the Moroccan Foreign Ministry on its website.

Israeli foreign ministry has issued a travel warning for Ukraine, urging Israeli citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.

Moroccans wishing to head for Ukraine are asked to delay their trip for the moment, it added.

The ministry asked Israelis in Ukraine to register with the consular division in order to assess the situation and prepare for evacuation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the Israeli military to prepare to assist in such an operation, according to Israeli media reports.

Israel has already begun evacuating the family members of diplomats and Israeli staff at its embassy in Kiev.

"The embassy ... continues to operate with its full team of diplomatic staff remaining in the country," read the statement from the foreign ministry.

Meanwhile, Turkey's foreign ministry has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to eastern Ukraine amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

"It is recommended that our citizens refrain from travelling to the eastern border regions of Ukraine unless they have to," Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry's statement.

The ministry also asked citizens to take all possible precautions for their safety and contact the Turkish embassy in Kiev before essential travel.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden reiterated his call for US citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, citing increased threats of military action.

Turkey recently has stepped up for acting as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia to sustain peace in the region.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 07:36 AM IST