 MiG-23 Fighter Jet Crashes At US Air Show In Michigan, Pilots Eject Safely; Video Surfaces
The two occupants parachuted from the MiG-23 fighter jet south of Willow Run Airport, near the city of Ypsilanti, and landed in Belleville Lake, CBS News quoted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as saying.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Washington, August 14: Two people ejected safely from a fighter jet that later crashed during an airshow in the US state of Michigan, the media reported. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday evening, the two occupants parachuted from the MiG-23 fighter jet south of Willow Run Airport, near the city of Ypsilanti, and landed in Belleville Lake, CBS News quoted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as saying.

Pilots eject safely

In a statement, the Wayne County Airport Authority said that neither of the two men suffered significant injuries but both were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, CNN reported.

Aircraft crashes in parking lot

The aircraft then crashed in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex and struck unoccupied vehicles, the Authority said, adding that np one in the apartment complex was injured as a result. Organisers of Thunder Over Michigan, a two-day event of airshows, said they would stop the show after a “situation”, but did not share further details.

Probe ordered

“Please make your way into your vehicles and calmly make your way out of the airfield. Please be patient as we control traffic around the area,” it announced in the social media post. The incident will be probe by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Rajasthan: 3 civilians killed in MIG-21 fighter jet crash in Hanumangarh; visuals surface
