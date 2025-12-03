 Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Strikes Northern Sumatra, Indonesia; NCS Reports 10 Km Depth
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldMagnitude 4.4 Earthquake Strikes Northern Sumatra, Indonesia; NCS Reports 10 Km Depth

Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Strikes Northern Sumatra, Indonesia; NCS Reports 10 Km Depth

The quake occurred at 11:57 am (IST) with its epicentre located at latitude 2.26 degrees South and longitude 138.86 degrees East, at a depth of 55 kilometres beneath the surface. Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people, because of its location on the "Ring of Fire."

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Indonesia in the early hours of Wednesday. | Representational Image

Bali: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Indonesia in the early hours of Wednesday, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

In a post on X, NCS mentioned that the earthquake occurred in Northern Sumatra, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 03/12/2025 02:20:33 IST, Lat: 2.78 N, Long: 97.90 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Northern Sumatra, Indonesia."

On November 26, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Northern Sumatra.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 'Dhoni, Dhoni' Chants In Vadodara As MS Dhoni Surprises Fans With Batting Glimpse
VIDEO: 'Dhoni, Dhoni' Chants In Vadodara As MS Dhoni Surprises Fans With Batting Glimpse
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Highlights Geospatial Technology As Key To Smart Governance
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Highlights Geospatial Technology As Key To Smart Governance
Redmi 15C 5G Review: A No-Nonsense Budget Phone That Plays It Safe
Redmi 15C 5G Review: A No-Nonsense Budget Phone That Plays It Safe
West Bengal Waqf Board Registers 50% Estates On Centre Portal, Awaits Deadline Extension
West Bengal Waqf Board Registers 50% Estates On Centre Portal, Awaits Deadline Extension
Read Also
US: Truck Skids Off Snow-Covered Road In West Virginia, Dangles In Air; Heroic Rescue Operation...
article-image

Earlier in October, a strong earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck West Papua, Indonesia, as per the NCS.

The quake occurred at 11:57 am (IST) with its epicentre located at latitude 2.26 degrees South and longitude 138.86 degrees East, at a depth of 55 kilometres beneath the surface.

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people, because of its location on the "Ring of Fire."

The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterised by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

Read Also
Vladimir Putin Threatens To Cut Ukraine Off From The Sea After Kyiv’s Drone Strikes On Russian...
article-image

It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world's total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth's earthquakes.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US: Truck Skids Off Snow-Covered Road In West Virginia, Dangles In Air; Heroic Rescue Operation...

US: Truck Skids Off Snow-Covered Road In West Virginia, Dangles In Air; Heroic Rescue Operation...

Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Strikes Northern Sumatra, Indonesia; NCS Reports 10 Km Depth

Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Strikes Northern Sumatra, Indonesia; NCS Reports 10 Km Depth

Vladimir Putin Threatens To Cut Ukraine Off From The Sea After Kyiv’s Drone Strikes On Russian...

Vladimir Putin Threatens To Cut Ukraine Off From The Sea After Kyiv’s Drone Strikes On Russian...

US President Donald Trump Declares All Joe Biden Autopen-Signed Documents Null And Void, Sparking...

US President Donald Trump Declares All Joe Biden Autopen-Signed Documents Null And Void, Sparking...

Ahead Of India Visit, Vladimir Putin Vows To Upgrade Russia’s Partnerships With India And China

Ahead Of India Visit, Vladimir Putin Vows To Upgrade Russia’s Partnerships With India And China