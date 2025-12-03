US: After Driver Loses Control, Truck Skids Off Road & Dangles Off Bridge In West Virginia; Heroic Rescue Operation Caught On Camera

After Driver Loses Control, Truck Skids Off Road And Dangles In Air After In West Virginia; Heroic Rescue Operation Caught On Camera | X

West Virginia: A truck driver had a narrow escape after his vehicle veered off a snow-covered highway in West Virginia in the United States on Tuesday.. The vehicle was left dangling off a bridge. After receiving the information at around 5:30 am (local time), first responders from Hurricane Fire Department rushed to the spot.

The incident took place at U.S. Route 35 in Mason County. The truck driver was heroically rescued. As the truck skidded off the snow-covered road after a collision, people gathered at the spot and informed the concerned authorities.

Notably, the truck did not fall to the ground as left hanging mid-air. A team of first responders arrived and immediately launched a rescue operation. The rescue operation was caught on camera and the video also surfaced online. The video, it could be seen authorities carried out the operation to save the truck driver amid snowfall.

Video Of The Rescue Operation:

The responders reportedly used three ropes and two heavy “wrecker” trucks to pull up the truck driver.

One of the heavy trucks was used as an anchor to the bridge and the other to secure the dangling truck to prevent it from falling to the ground, almost 100 feet below, reported Fox Weather.

According to reports, the driver did not receive injuries. Local fire departments that carried out the rescue operation included Hurricane, Point Pleasant, Winfield, Buffalo, St. Albans, Nitro and Teays Valley, reported the media outlet, quoting Mason County Commission President Rick Handley as saying.