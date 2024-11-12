 Mexico Mass Shooting Video: Gunmen Launch Indiscriminate Fire At Bar; 10 Killed, 7 Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldMexico Mass Shooting Video: Gunmen Launch Indiscriminate Fire At Bar; 10 Killed, 7 Injured

Mexico Mass Shooting Video: Gunmen Launch Indiscriminate Fire At Bar; 10 Killed, 7 Injured

Hours after the attack, Querétaro's Gov. Mauricio Kuri vowed to bring the assailants to justice, and said he was working to provide aid for the families of those killed.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 01:21 PM IST
article-image

Gunmen open fired in a bar in central Mexico killing 10 people and injuring seven, a local official said.

The attack took place on Saturday in the historic city centre of Queretaro in a region that had long been spared the violence seen in neighbouring states like Guerrero. In recent years, however, the state of Querétaro has been marked by a handful of violent incidents, raising concern by authorities.

Juan Luis Ferrusca Ortiz, the city's head of public security, confirmed the attack and the number of victims. He said at least one person was arrested following the attack.

He said officials identified those responsible by tracking the license plates on the car the armed men fled in, which was later abandoned and set on fire.

FPJ Shorts
Jubilant Foodworks Shares Climb Almost 9% On BSE Ignoring Shrinking PAT Of Q2 FY25
Jubilant Foodworks Shares Climb Almost 9% On BSE Ignoring Shrinking PAT Of Q2 FY25
Hemisphere Properties Shares Continue Tumble Post Q2 Results
Hemisphere Properties Shares Continue Tumble Post Q2 Results
UPPSC Student Protest: Candidates Continue Protest Outside Commission Office
UPPSC Student Protest: Candidates Continue Protest Outside Commission Office
Actress Kasthuri Shankar Goes Missing After Multiple Cases Filed Against Her Over Controversial Remark On Telugu Community: Report
Actress Kasthuri Shankar Goes Missing After Multiple Cases Filed Against Her Over Controversial Remark On Telugu Community: Report

Two videos from the bar's security cameras, disseminated on social networks, show a group of four walking into the bar and shooting indiscriminately at people eating at several tables. The video shows the screaming people throwing themselves on the floor and trying to seek refuge, stained with the blood of the people shot.

Read Also
Mexico's Sinaloa Drug Cartel's 'El Mayo' Zambada & Son Of 'El Chapo' Arrested In Texas
article-image

Hours after the attack, Querétaro's Gov. Mauricio Kuri vowed to bring the assailants to justice, and said he was working to provide aid for the families of those killed.

"There will be punishment for those responsible for this brutal act," Kuri wrote on the social media platform X early Sunday. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan: Lahore's Toxic Smog Now Visible From Space; UNICEF Warns Of Severe Health Risks To...

Pakistan: Lahore's Toxic Smog Now Visible From Space; UNICEF Warns Of Severe Health Risks To...

Putin Was About To Use Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine, Says Biography of Ex-UK PM Liz Truss

Putin Was About To Use Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine, Says Biography of Ex-UK PM Liz Truss

Viral Video: Myna Covers CCTV Camera, Briefly Obstructs Traffic Display Of Highway In New Zealand;...

Viral Video: Myna Covers CCTV Camera, Briefly Obstructs Traffic Display Of Highway In New Zealand;...

Mexico Mass Shooting Video: Gunmen Launch Indiscriminate Fire At Bar; 10 Killed, 7 Injured

Mexico Mass Shooting Video: Gunmen Launch Indiscriminate Fire At Bar; 10 Killed, 7 Injured

Who Is Mike Waltz? Know All About China Critic & US President-Elect Donald Trump's Choice For His...

Who Is Mike Waltz? Know All About China Critic & US President-Elect Donald Trump's Choice For His...