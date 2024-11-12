Mexico Mass Shooting Video: Gunmen Launch Indiscriminate Fire At Bar; 10 Killed, 7 Injured

Gunmen open fired in a bar in central Mexico killing 10 people and injuring seven, a local official said.

The attack took place on Saturday in the historic city centre of Queretaro in a region that had long been spared the violence seen in neighbouring states like Guerrero. In recent years, however, the state of Querétaro has been marked by a handful of violent incidents, raising concern by authorities.

México queretaro, un ataque armardo por parte de sicarios en un bar de deja 10 muertos y varios heridos ! . pic.twitter.com/1QIE05q4lZ — soldier507🇵🇦🇺🇸 (@Akuma67137928) November 12, 2024

Juan Luis Ferrusca Ortiz, the city's head of public security, confirmed the attack and the number of victims. He said at least one person was arrested following the attack.

He said officials identified those responsible by tracking the license plates on the car the armed men fled in, which was later abandoned and set on fire.

Two videos from the bar's security cameras, disseminated on social networks, show a group of four walking into the bar and shooting indiscriminately at people eating at several tables. The video shows the screaming people throwing themselves on the floor and trying to seek refuge, stained with the blood of the people shot.

Hours after the attack, Querétaro's Gov. Mauricio Kuri vowed to bring the assailants to justice, and said he was working to provide aid for the families of those killed.

"There will be punishment for those responsible for this brutal act," Kuri wrote on the social media platform X early Sunday.

