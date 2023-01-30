Mexico: 8 dead, 5 injured in a shooting at a nightclub | Representative Image

According to police, a shooting at a packed nightclub in the northern Mexican town of Jerez resulted in eight fatalities and five injuries.

According to a report from the Security Secretariat, the event in Zacatecas state happened late Friday into early Saturday when two vehicles carrying highly armed men arrived at the bar. The guys broke in and started firing randomly, the report claimed.

Five individuals were still being treated in the hospital on Sunday for gunshot wounds after six people passed away immediately and two more died while receiving medical care.

Victims included musicians, club personnel and members

According to local media, victims included club personnel, musicians, and patrons. As the club's floor began to be covered in blood, witnesses claimed that panic broke out.

The "El Venadito" bar is located in the municipality of Jerez, which is located about 60 kilometres (36 miles) southwest of Zacatecas, the state's capital.

A recent wave of violence that devastated Jerez resulted in the eviction of hundreds of people from surrounding rural areas last year.

The two powerful gangs in Mexico, the Jalisco New Generation and Sinaloa, have gotten into violent fights over the vital drug trading hub in Zacatecas state.

