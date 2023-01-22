California: Several dead in mass shooting in Los Angeles area during Chinese new year celebration

Twitter

According to a law enforcement source quoted in the Los Angeles Times, police were responding to a shooting incident involving many casualties on Saturday night in Monterey Park, California.

The incident happened close to where a Chinese New Year event was taking place in Monterey Park at 10 p.m. (0600 GMT), according to the newspaper.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, the festival had been attended by tens of thousands of people.

A city in Los Angeles county, Monterey Park is around 7 miles (11 km) from downtown Los Angeles.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)