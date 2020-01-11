Meghan Markle returns to Canada amid UK royal crisis

London: Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, left the UK for Canada amid the ongoing crisis talks within the British royal family following her and husband Prince Harry's bombshell announcement to distance themselves from frontline duties.

A spokesperson for the 38-year-old former American actress confirmed on Friday that Markle had flown back to Canada to be with eight-month-old son Archie.

Harry, the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex, has stayed back and is believed to be making attempts to do some damage control with his family members. The royal family was said to be "hurt" at the couple's statement, which was reportedly issued without the consent of Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's grandmother.

The 93-year-old monarch is understood to have asked senior aides to come up with a "workable solution" after the couple went public with their plans to take a back seat and divide their time between the UK and North America.

Prince Charles, Harry's father, is said to be upset by the move and the senior royals are in internal discussions to find a way forward and determine the couple's future roles.