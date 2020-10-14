Meet Donald Trump, The Superman

US President Donald Trump has said that he felt like a "Superman" after his experimental COVID-19 treatment and boasted about his new immunity to the disease which has claimed the lives of 216,000 Americans.

Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to a military hospital for three nights and four days, declared himself cured after he was treated with an experimental antibody drug cocktail.

White House doctors have now cleared him for holding election rallies.

Holding his second rally since contracting coronavirus, Trump told a crowd of his supporters packed onto an airport tarmac in Johnstown, Pennsylvania that he felt like "Superman" after the treatment.

Trump was briefly forced to pause his re-election campaign after he tested positive for COVID-19 and he returned to the campaign trail from the battleground State of Florida on Monday.

Addressing his supporters in Pennsylvania, another battleground State, Trump, 74, thanked the doctors that treated him.

"All I know is I took something, whatever the hell it was, I felt good very quickly. I don't know what it was, antibodies, antibodies. I don't know. I took it, I said I felt like superman," Trump said.

"Then I said, let me at 'em. Nah, and I could've been here four or five days ago. It's great, we have great doctors. I want to thank the doctors at Walter Reed and Johns Hopkins, and--great doctors," he said.

Trump said, that "one great thing about being president, if you're not feeling 100 per cent you have more doctors than you thought existed in the world. I was surrounded with like 14 of them. Where are you from? I'm from this one. Where are you from? I'm from Johns Hopkins, I'm from Walter Reed. But what great, talented people. They did a great job." Boasting about his new immunity to the disease, Trump said he can kiss everyone in the audience.

Trump also did an informal poll of the crowd and asked his supporters who has had the virus. "A lot of people, a lot of people," Trump said, and added those people are now "immune."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has described his presidential challenger Joe Biden as "the single worst candidate in the history of America", referring to a few recent gaffes of the Democratic leader.

Republican incumbent Trump, 74, and challenger Biden, 77, are locked in a close contest for the November 3 elections.

"I'm running against the single worst candidate in the history of American presidential politics and you know what that does? That puts more pressure on me. Can you imagine if you lose to a guy like this?" Trump told his supporters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Trump recalled how recently Biden, mid-speech, forgot the name of former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

"It's unbelievable. It's disgusting. It's disgraceful. If he wins the radical left will be running the country. He won't be running the country. The radical left will takeover. And how about (that), Pennsylvania? So he says there will be no fracking. No fracking!" the president said, as his supporters jeered Biden.

With the elections just 21 days away, Trump exuded confidence of winning the eastern swing state. "And we are going to win four more years in the White House," he said.