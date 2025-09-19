'Maybe Their Licences Should Be Taken Away': Donald Trump Threatens Media Networks After Jimmy Kimmel Show Suspension

'Maybe Their Licences Should Be Taken Away': Donald Trump Threatens Networks After Jimmy Kimmel Show Suspension | File Pic

Washington: US President Donald Trump suggested that television networks critical of him could face licence revocation, following ABC's suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump praised the network’s decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! and hinted that regulatory action could be used against outlets that offer what he called “97 per cent negative” coverage of his presidency.

The remarks came amid widespread backlash over Kimmel’s comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed last week. Trump described Kimmel as "not a talented person" with "very bad ratings" and suggested his firing was long overdue.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Kimmel Was Fired for Lack of Talent,' Says Trump

Trump told reporters that Kimmel’s removal was “great news for America,” dismissing criticism that it was an attack on free speech. “He was fired for lack of talent. He had bad ratings more than anything else, and he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk," Trump said.

According to Nielsen, Jimmy Kimmel Live! had seen viewership drop by 43 per cent in 2025, falling behind rivals like Greg Gutfeld and Stephen Colbert. Trump, referencing other late-night hosts, wrote on Truth Social, “That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC... Do it, NBC!”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the show, Kimmel had suggested that Kirk's assassin was a Trump supporter and mocked Trump for discussing a new ballroom while responding to questions about Kirk’s death.

Kimmel's suspension drew praise from FCC Chair Brendan Carr, who previously warned of “remedies” and accused the host of misleading the public. “We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr had said.

However, the move sparked outrage from free speech advocates. Barack Obama condemned the incident as “government coercion,” saying it violated First Amendment protections. Veteran host David Letterman called ABC’s decision “ridiculous,” warning of “managed media.”

The FCC does not license entire TV networks, only individual broadcast stations, making Trump’s threat legally uncertain.