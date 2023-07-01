Massive Explosion At Chemical Factory In China

Twitter

On Saturday, a chemical plant explosion in Southeast China resulted in massive clouds of thick black smoke filling the sky. The incident occurred at approximately noon in Guixi city, Jiangxi province, at a plant owned by Jiangxi QianTai New Materials, a silicon oil production company. Chinese state media outlet CCTV reported the incident.

Videos capturing the dramatic scenes quickly spread on the social media platform Weibo, similar to Twitter in China. In the footage, the voices of firefighters could be heard urging people to stay away from the area. Both CCTV and People's Daily, another Chinese state media outlet, shared footage showing a massive plume of black smoke rising into the air and emergency services responding to the situation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Explosion appears to be a result of fire

According to preliminary reports from CCTV, the explosion appears to have been caused by a fire that broke out in the silicon oil. Authorities are currently investigating the specific cause of the fire that led to the explosion. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and nearby residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Currently, firefighters are actively working to control the fire and prevent further damage and potential hazards.