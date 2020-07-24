Masks now mandatory in UK shops, supermarkets

Face coverings must be worn in shops, supermarkets, indoor shopping centres and transport hubs - such as train stations and airports - in England from Friday as part of the next stage of the UK government's official guidance to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Under the new regulations, members of the public will need to wear face coverings - such as a fabric covering, scarf or bandana - that cover the nose and mouth in additional enclosed public spaces, as announced by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this month.

It will be compulsory to wear a face covering when buying food and drink to takeaway from cafes and shops.

"If you are in a premises where you are able to sit down and consume food or drink that you have bought, then you can remove your face covering in order to eat and drink on site," said the UK Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Face coverings will not be mandatory for anyone under the age of 11, those with disabilities or certain health conditions, such as respiratory or cognitive impairments that make it difficult for them to wear a face covering.