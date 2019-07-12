Maryam Nawaz's interview forcibly taken off air

Islamabad: A televised interview of Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was "forcefully" taken off shortly after it was aired, the media reported on Friday. "Just came to know Maryam Nawaz Sharif's interview has been stopped forcefully just (a) few minutes after it started live," show host Nadeem Malik tweeted on Thursday night. Hum News, the channel on which the interview was aired for a few brief moments, said in a release, "Hum News believes in a free and responsible media. “Protecting freedom of expression is one of our core values. At the same time, we stand for the respect and dignity of (the) judiciary in line with our ethical values and the Constitution," Dawn news reported.