Maryam allowed to be with father Nawaz Sharif in hospital

Lahore: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to keep Maryam Nawaz with her father and former premier Nawaz Sharif at a leading hospital here after the federal government faced criticism for shifting her back to jail, according to a media report.

Maryam was admitted to the Services Hospital in Lahore on Wednesday where she was rushed from the high security Kot Lakhpat jail to meet Sharif on account of his deteriorating health on the directives of Khan and felt sick. The 45-year-old leader was admitted to VVIP ll, while her father is admitted in VVIP-l. She underwent some tests after which she was shifted back to the jail.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's vice president was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand last month by an accountability court in a money laundering case. Her remand was further extended by two more days on Wednesday.Punjab governor Mohammad Sarwar on Thursday said that Khan had sought a briefing on Maryam and Sharif's health.

He issued directives to the government to fulfil legal requirements to shift Maryam to the hospital with Sharif, Geo TV reported. Sources claimed that Khan also spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and directed him to make arrangements for Maryam's stay with her father at the hospital, the report said.