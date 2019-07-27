Manufacture in US or face tariffs, Donald Trump warns Apple

Washington: In a warning to Apple CEO Tim Cook, US President Donald Trump has threatened to slap tariffs on the components of the company's high-end Mac Pro computer its most expensive product if it decides to shift production from the US to China. "Apple will not be given tariff waiver, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China. Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!" the US President tweeted on Friday. Despite the ongoing US-China trade tensions, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker is reportedly moving production of its newly-launched Mac Pro desktop computer to China.

Mac is the only Apple device being assembled in Austin, Texas, while all other products like the iPhones and iPads are being manufactured in China. According to The Wall Street Journal: "The tech giant has tapped Taiwanese contractor Quanta Computer Inc. to manufacture the $6,000 desktop computer and is ramping up production at a factory near Shanghai. Trump has been telling Cook to shift manufacturing from China to the US.