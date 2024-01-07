Maldives Government Websites Restored After Being Down For Several Hours; 'Technical Issues,' Says President's Office |

After being inaccessible for several hours on Saturday night, the top Maldivian government websites have been restored.

On Saturday night, the official websites of the Maldivian President's office, Foreign Ministry, and Tourism Ministry were down for hours.

Following the temporary unavailability, the top Maldivian government websites are now functioning again.

As the government websites encountered "technical issues", Maldives President's office posted on X, acknowledging the unexpected disruption to the official websites.

Please note that the President’s Office website is currently facing an unexpected technical disruption. NCIT and other relevant entities are actively working on resolving this promptly.



We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your understanding and patience. pic.twitter.com/jUOopsQTUs — The President's Office (@presidencymv) January 6, 2024

Moreover, it said that the National Centre for Information Technology and other relevant entities are actively working to resolve the issue.

Maldivian President To Visit China

The new Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu will visit China for the first time on Monday for talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, it was announced here on Friday, with a senior official saying the meeting between the two top leaders will provide "strategic guidance" for the bilateral relations to reach a new height.

Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed will visit China from January 8 to 12 at the invitation of President Xi, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

Muizzu, who is seen as a pro-China politician, took oath as the eighth President of the Maldives after defeating the India-friendly incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the presidential runoff held in September.

Wang Wenbin, another spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry said that this would be President Muizzu's first state visit to a foreign country since he took office.

President Xi will host a welcome ceremony and a welcome banquet for President Muizzu. The two heads of state will hold talks and attend the signing ceremony of cooperation documents, he said.