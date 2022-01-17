London: Man earns Rs 16,000 per day just by standing in queue

We do not have habit of standing in the queue for a longer time. Most of the time we have seen people breaking the queue and trace-passing in between due to boredom of standing in queue.

But can you believe man in London earns up to 160 pounds (roughly Rs 16,248) just by standing in the queue in London, reported NDTV.

He charges up to 20 pounds an hour for standing in line for the rich who don't want to wait in line themselves. According to report , the person has claimed that he earns up to 160 pounds per day just by standing in the queue for reach people.

31-year-old, Freddie Beckitt also added that, queuing comes naturally to him as he's a Londoner and has practised it "down to a fine art". It needs lots of patience for him to stand in the queue for 8 hours and keep moving.

He enjoyes those days when he stands in the queue for tickets to highly popular events like performances at the Apollo Theatre. "I worked eight hours for a job queuing for the V&A's Christian Dior exhibition for some very well-to-do people around their mid-sixties,” he told The Sun.

Sometimes he stands in the queue for three hours but wait for the people who hired him to collect their tickets. He also get paid to spend the rest of the time like visiting the museum.

However, its not so easy as its sound. Mr Beckitt faces lots of challenges when he has to stand in the queue when London has freezing cold during winter. Like Mr Beckitt there are people who offers services like pet sitting, packing, errands and gardening.

