Linda Tripp, woman who exposed Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal, dies

Washington: Linda Tripp, the Pentagon publicist whose secret recordings of Monica Lewinsky talking about sex with President Bill Clinton led to his impeachment, has died at 70.

Her former lawyer, Joseph Murtha, confirmed the death, and US media cited family members saying she died on Wednesday after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Tripp was a public affairs official of the US Department of Defence when her co-worker Lewinsky, who had served as a White House intern in the mid1990s, told her she had secretly had sexual encounters with Clinton in the Oval Office.

In conversations Tripp secretly recorded, Lewinsky said the two had had sex on numerous occasions and that she had saved a blue dress she wore during one that still had stains of Clinton's semen on it.