Latest Coronavirus Update: Tough lockdown time for London

The UK capital is headed for much tougher lockdown measures within days as London remains the country's coronavirus hotspot, with over a third of the UK's 2,626 confirmed cases, at 953.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted on Wednesday that Britain remains a "land of liberty" but did not rule out a further crackdown on London, where the virus has been spreading faster than any other part of the country despite government advice to refrain from all social contact and unnecessary travel and work from home as far as possible.

"I have to tell you we will rule nothing out and we will certainly wish to consider bringing forward further and faster measures where that is necessary to suppress the peak of the epidemic to protect our NHS [National Health Service], to minimise casualties, and to minimise suffering," he said during his daily Downing Street briefing, when asked about bringing in measures similar to those in place across the border in France where citizens require paperwork to justify their movements out and about.

Meanwhile, London will not be cut off from the rest of the country despite facing a tougher lockdown within days amid fears it is driving the UK's coronavirus outbreak, according to Daily Mail report.

Downing Street insisted there is 'zero' prospect' of trains in and out of the capital being axed, and there are 'no plans' to shut down the Tube system, although services have been pared back.