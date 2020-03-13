Latest Coronavirus Update: Except for pharmacies, supermarts, Italy shuts down nearly all stores

Conte asked the companies remaining open to utilize teleworking as much as possible, encourage paid leave for employees, the disinfection of their facilities and the suspension of non-essential company activity.

Earlier Wednesday, Conte announced an increased emergency stimulus package worth up to 35 billion euros ($28 billion) to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, since declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

In a statement, the Italian government said the emergency funds would be allocated to the healthcare system, the civil protection department, and businesses and families affected by the virus.

Italy's health services is under pressure to cope with the rising numbers of cases.

In about three weeks, the coronavirus outbreak in the country has already left 827 dead and the number of cases totals 12,462, which includes those cured, sick and dead, according to official data.

As of Thursday, the overall coronavirus death toll in China, the epicentre of the outbreak, was 3,169, with a total of 80,793 cases.