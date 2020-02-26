Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' shuts down production in Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

Filming on the latest "Mission: Impossible 7" movie in Venice, Italy has been halted due to coronavirus concerns.

The Tom Cruise movie has been temporarily shut down as the Italian government officials continue to put a stop to public gatherings, while the number of those affected by the epidemic grows, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The action thriller, the seventh in the series, was set to be in the city for three weeks for shoot and now bosses at Paramount are looking into alternate locations, according to Deadline.

The news came as British singer Mabel pulled the plug on an upcoming Milan gig due to fears about the spread of the disease.