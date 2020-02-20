Lassa fever outbreak kills 103 in Nigeria

An outbreak of Lassa in Nigeria has killed 103 people this year, health authorities said. “Cumulatively from week 1 to week 07, 2020, 103 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate of 17.6 per cent,” said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest statistics on the virus released on Wednesday.

The overall number of confirmed cases rose by 115 last week to a total of 586 across the country.