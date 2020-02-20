Lassa fever outbreak kills 103 in Nigeria

An outbreak of Lassa in Nigeria has killed 103 people this year, health authorities said. “Cumulatively from week 1 to week 07, 2020, 103 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate of 17.6 per cent,” said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest statistics on the virus released on Wednesday.
The overall number of confirmed cases rose by 115 last week to a total of 586 across the country.
Separately, health authorities in Lagos, Nigeria’s most populous city with 20 million inhabitants, said an infected person was diagnosed there on February 17 and being treated in isolation in hospital.
“63 people that may have been in contact with the patient and who may have been infected in the process have been identified and are being monitored,” the state government wrote on Twitter.
