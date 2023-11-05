Lashkar-E-Taiba Commander Khwaja Shahid, Mastermind Of 2018 Sunjuwan Attack Kidnapped In Pakistan; Authorities On Alert |

Khwaja Shahid Alias Mia Mujahid, a Lashkar-E-Taiba commander and one of the masterminds behind the 2018 Sunjuwan terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp, was abducted by unidentified assailants in Pakistan. The news of his abduction surfaced on the internet on Saturday.

Pakistani Security Forces On Alert

Khwaja Shahid alias Mia Mujahid, originally from the Neelum Valley of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), planned the deadly attack on the Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu in February 2018. His abduction has raised significant concerns and put Pakistani authorities on high alert.

As of now, Khwaja Shahid remains untraceable, posing a challenge for both Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and the Pakistan Army, who are trying to locate him. The mysterious circumstances behind his kidnapping have left Pakistani security forces in a state of urgency as they intensify efforts to resolve the situation.

About Sunjuwan Terror Attack

The Sunjuwan terror attack occurred on February 10, 2018, when Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists targeted an Indian Army camp in Sunjuwan, Jammu, resulting in a tragic loss of lives. The assailants, armed with AK-47 assault rifles and grenades, stormed the camp, killing six soldiers, three attackers and one civilian.

Twenty others, including 14 soldiers and five women and children, were injured in the attack. This incident marked one of the deadliest attacks since the 2016 Uri attack and coincided with the death anniversary of Afzal Guru, the convict in the 2001 Indian Parliament attack.

During the attack, the militants were cornered in a residential complex within the camp. A fierce battle ensued, lasting over 24 hours, during which special forces engaged the militants. Ultimately, all attackers were killed. The army camp, comprising 150 buildings, was cleared out and flushing operations were conducted to neutralise any remaining threats.

Casualties And Attackers' Identities

The attack claimed the lives of five soldiers, including Sub. Madan Lal Choudhary, Sub. Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Hav. Habibullah Qurashi, Nk. Manzoor Ahmed, and L/Nk. Mohammad Iqbal. Notably, four of them were Kashmiri Muslims.

Additionally, the attackers were identified as Kari Mushtaq, Mohammad Khalid Khan, and Mohammad Adil, all of whom were Pakistani nationals.

Involvement Of Illegal Rohingyas

There were reports indicating potential involvement of some illegal Rohingyas residing in Jammu, suggesting they might have provided logistical assistance to the terrorists during the attack. The investigation continues to shed light on these connections.

Read Also Sunjuwan terror strike mastermind Mufti Waqas killed by Army in Kashmir

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)