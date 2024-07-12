Landslide Sweeps 2 Buses With Over 60 Passengers Into Trishuli River In Central Nepal

At least five dozen people are suspected to be missing after a landslide along the Madan-Ashrit Highway in Central Nepal swept two passenger buses in early Friday morning.

As per the officials on the site of the incident, the bus is assumed to have been swept down to the Trishuli River which has swollen hampering the search and rescue operation.

"As per the preliminary information both the buses were carrying a total of 63 people, including the bus drivers. The landslide swept the buses at around 3:30 AM. We are at the incident site and a search operation is underway. Incessant rain is hampering our efforts to search for the missing buses," Indradev Yadav, Chief District Officer, Chitwan confirmed ANI over the phone.

As per the official, the landslide swept the Kathmandu-bound Angel bus and Ganpati Deluxe, which was heading from Kathmandu to Rautahat's Gaur. As per the preliminary reports of the officials, there were 24 people onboard the bus that was heading to Kathmandu and 41 people were travelling in another bus.

Taking to X, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal stated, "I am deeply saddened by the reports of about five dozen passengers that are missing when bus was washed away by a landslide on the Narayangadh- Muglin road section and the loss of properties due to floods and landslides in different parts of the country. I direct all agencies of the government, including the home administration, to search and effectively rescue the passengers." All the flights from Kathmandu to Chitwan's Bharatpur has been cancelled for the day as the weather remains grim.

Three of the passengers on the Ganpati Deluxe managed to escape after jumping out of the vehicle. Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel are heading towards the incident sites for rescue operations, Superintendent of Police Bhawesh Rimal informed. Debris from landslides at various places has obstructed traffic on the Narayanghat-Mugling road section.