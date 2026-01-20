 Viral Videos Show Two-Storey Buildings Buried In Snow, Cars Trapped In Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula After Rare Snowstorm
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldViral Videos Show Two-Storey Buildings Buried In Snow, Cars Trapped In Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula After Rare Snowstorm

Viral Videos Show Two-Storey Buildings Buried In Snow, Cars Trapped In Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula After Rare Snowstorm

A rare snowstorm has paralyzed Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, with Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and surrounding areas buried under massive snowdrifts. Videos show two-storey buildings almost completely submerged, vehicles trapped and residents digging tunnels to escape. Strong winds created near-vertical snow walls.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
Two-storey buildings and cars buried under massive snowdrifts in Kamchatka Peninsula as residents dig tunnels to escape following a rare snowstorm | X

The Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East has been struck by a powerful windstorm that has paralysed the region. Videos circulating online show streets and homes buried under massive amounts of snow.

Buildings Buried in Snow

A viral video shows multi-story residential apartment buildings almost completely buried under enormous snowdrifts. Snow has piled so high that it reaches the second floor, while windows on lower levels are fully blocked or submerged, and doorways are inaccessible without digging.

Residents Dig Tunnels to Escape

FPJ Shorts
Iran Protests: Over 4,000 People Dead, US Aircraft Carrier Heading To Middle East - Key Developments
Iran Protests: Over 4,000 People Dead, US Aircraft Carrier Heading To Middle East - Key Developments
Cisco Views India As Strategically Vital Market, Plans Continued Investment & Manufacturing Expansion
Cisco Views India As Strategically Vital Market, Plans Continued Investment & Manufacturing Expansion
Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi Walks Out Of Assembly Again As CM Stalin Moves Resolution To Adopt Address
Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi Walks Out Of Assembly Again As CM Stalin Moves Resolution To Adopt Address
Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar Mints ₹1.40 Crore On Its Day 46, More Than Happy Patel & Rahu Ketu; New Releases Crash On Monday
Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar Mints ₹1.40 Crore On Its Day 46, More Than Happy Patel & Rahu Ketu; New Releases Crash On Monday

People are actively digging tunnels and paths through the deep, compacted snow using shovels and other tools. Narrow passages are being carved through the massive white walls of snow to allow access to buildings and free trapped residents.

Vehicles and Streets Covered

Snow-covered streets and vehicles lie buried under thick layers, with drifts forming near-vertical walls due to strong winds.

Casualties Reported

In the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, at least two people have died after snow fell from rooftops and trapped them, according to The Moscow Times.

Following the first reported death on January 15, Mayor Yevgeny Belyayev declared a citywide state of emergency.

Record-Setting Snowfall

The intense snowfall began around January 12, 2026, driven by a series of powerful cyclones from the Pacific and the Sea of Okhotsk. The storm brought heavy wet snow, strong winds with gusts reaching hurricane-force and blizzard conditions.

Read Also
Pakistan, Russia Among Nations Hit As US Suspends Visa Processing For 75 Countries From January 21;...
article-image

Exceptional Weather Conditions

Vera Polyakova, head of Kamchatka’s Hydrometeorology Center, described the snowfall as exceptionally rare,“The last time we saw something like this was over 50 years ago, in the early 1970s. These conditions are exceptionally rare as far as modern observations go.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Videos Show Two-Storey Buildings Buried In Snow, Cars Trapped In Russia’s Kamchatka...
Viral Videos Show Two-Storey Buildings Buried In Snow, Cars Trapped In Russia’s Kamchatka...
Iran Protests: Over 4,000 People Dead, US Aircraft Carrier Heading To Middle East - Key Developments
Iran Protests: Over 4,000 People Dead, US Aircraft Carrier Heading To Middle East - Key Developments
UAE President’s Brief India Visit Yields Key Defence, Energy And Investment Agreements
UAE President’s Brief India Visit Yields Key Defence, Energy And Investment Agreements
US Deploys NORAD Aircraft To Greenland’s Pituffik Base Amid Trump’s Push To Acquire Territory
US Deploys NORAD Aircraft To Greenland’s Pituffik Base Amid Trump’s Push To Acquire Territory
PM Modi Gifts Pashmina Shawl, Royal Jhula To UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, Highlighting...
PM Modi Gifts Pashmina Shawl, Royal Jhula To UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, Highlighting...