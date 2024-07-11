Chamoli Landslide: Viral Video Captures Chilling Moment When Workers Escaped Disaster In Uttarakhand...

A major landslide was reported at the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district on Wednesday. In a video that is going viral on social media, road construction workers are seen escaping the disaster with a gap of mere seconds. They are seen running away from the site after observing loose rocks falling. The footage records about a dozen of workers rushing towards the road in their engineer hats.

Video below

Video records workers' breathtaking escape from landslide

One must note that the viral video is unclear for its timing, whether it was recorded during the massive landslide itself or when the workers were clearing the debris there. However, the video opened by showing some labourers working on a roadside alongside equipment to drill and dig land. Seconds later, they are seen yelling out in fear as a whistle goes by. Acknowledging the danger signal, they are seen running away from the spot to save their lives from a deadly landslide.

The chilling footage records the moment when the workers managed to rescue themselves from the massive landslide that occurred in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. It shows land sliding off with huge dust, leaving workers panicked and leaving the site immediately. The landslide that was filmed in the clip only lasted for a few seconds and allegedly didn't cause any harm to the workers.

Road block restored

The landslide that resulted in Chamoli recently led to a road block, which was cleared on Thursday allowing pilgrims movement. "The blocked Badrinath National Highway near Bhanerpani in Chamoli has opened for traffic," Uttarakhand Police posted on X.